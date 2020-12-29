ESPN CFB Analyst Kirk Herbstreit Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Tuesday night on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He will work from home for College GameDay on Friday and will call the Sugar Bowl between Clemson and Ohio State remotely.

Herbstreit said he and his family are "okay" in the wake of his diagnosis.

In September, Herbstreit called a game between Florida State and Miami from home after he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, even though he had tested negative.

The 51-year-old, who has worked for College GameDay since 1996, isn't the first member of ESPN's college football team to test positive.

At the end of October, analyst Desmond Howard announced that he was "under strict quarantine" after testing positive for the virus. He worked from home for the broadcast of the Penn State-Ohio State game. Meanwhile, 85-year-old analyst Lee Corso has been working from his Florida backyard all season long.

Other ESPN personalities have been affected by the virus, too. SportsCenter icon Scott Van Pelt took time away from the network following his positive test, which he announced on Dec. 17. He returned 10 days later following a negative test, although he said he still hadn't regained his senses of smell and taste.

Back in March, ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke tested positive for the virus. She told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that she experienced extreme fatigue, but she recovered and made it to the NBA bubble, where she became the first woman to call the conference finals and NBA Finals on the radio.