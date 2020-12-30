Rose Bowl 2021: Predictions for Top Prospects in Notre Dame vs. Alabama

0 of 2

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide are considered by many as the best team in college football, partly because of the talent on their roster.

Nick Saban's program could have at least three potential first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft on the field for the 2021 Rose Bowl. A fourth player, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, is out with an injury.

Alabama's top healthy wideout is DeVonta Smith, and he has the potential to put up the best offensive statistics against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Smith's big-play ability has torched plenty of the nation's top teams already this season, and if he continues to play at a Heisman Trophy level, he could be the MVP of the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame does not have as many highly touted prospects. It will have to deal with future NFL stars on both sides of the ball, with Patrick Surtain II likely matching up against the No. 4 seed's top target.