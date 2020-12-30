Rose Bowl 2021: Predictions for Top Prospects in Notre Dame vs. Alabama

Rose Bowl 2021: Predictions for Top Prospects in Notre Dame vs. AlabamaDecember 30, 2020
The Alabama Crimson Tide are considered by many as the best team in college football, partly because of the talent on their roster.
Nick Saban's program could have at least three potential first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft on the field for the 2021 Rose Bowl. A fourth player, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, is out with an injury.
Alabama's top healthy wideout is DeVonta Smith, and he has the potential to put up the best offensive statistics against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Smith's big-play ability has torched plenty of the nation's top teams already this season, and if he continues to play at a Heisman Trophy level, he could be the MVP of the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame does not have as many highly touted prospects. It will have to deal with future NFL stars on both sides of the ball, with Patrick Surtain II likely matching up against the No. 4 seed's top target.
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Smith has a chance to claim the title of top wide receiver in the 2021 draft class.
LSU Tigers star Ja'Marr Chase, who opted out of the season, and Waddle are two other potential top 10 picks at the position.
Smith can try to create some separation from his competition by shining on the sport's biggest stage at the Rose Bowl, and then potentially the national championship.
The Alabama senior is coming off a 15-catch, 184-yard performance in the SEC Championship game against the Florida Gators.
In four matchups against Top 25 teams, Smith averaged 146.3 receiving yards, and he had multiple touchdowns in three of those contests.
Smith produced 15.4 yards per catch from 98 receptions, so when he gets the ball in his hands, he will likely produce a 10-yard gain or longer.
Mac Jones should try to open up the Notre Dame defense by targeting Smith on a few deep balls, like he did during Smith's 200-yard first half against LSU.
If that happens, Smith could be in line for one of the best individual outings in College Football Playoff history.
Prediction: 10 receptions, 133 yards, 2 TD
Patrick Surtain II, DB, Alabama
Patrick Surtain II has the potential to win the Rose Bowl for Alabama with his coverage skills.
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Surtain as one of the three Alabama top 10 picks in his latest mock draft alongside Smith and Waddle.
The son of former NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain is tied for ninth in the FBS in passes defended with 10 and has a single interception.
The reason for Surtain's low interception total is the lack of throws in his direction as opposing quarterbacks tried to target other members of the Alabama secondary.
Surtain may not come up with a pick on Friday, but he could shut down one side of the field for quarterback Ian Book to work with.
Notre Dame averages 237.5 passing yards per game, and if Surtain can help Alabama hold its semifinal foe closer to 200, the top-ranked team could create a double-digit advantage.
If that occurs, Alabama would produce its fifth double-digit semifinal victory in the playoff era.
Prediction: 3 passes defended, Notre Dame held to 205 passing yards.
