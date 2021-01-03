Lamar Jackson, Ravens Clinch 2020-21 NFL Playoff Berth with Win vs. Bengals

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the hottest teams in football. And now they're headed to the postseason.

The Ravens dominated the Cincinnati Bengals 38-3 on Sunday, clinching a playoff berth. While Baltimore's seeding has yet to be determined, the Ravens have a path toward a title.

It would have been surprising if the Ravens didn't get in. The team only needed to win, and a loss by either the Cleveland Browns or Indianapolis Colts—or a few other scenarios that involved ties—would have also clinched them a playoff berth.

Beating a 4-10-1 Bengals team seemed like a gimme for the Ravens, who enter the postseason on a five-game winning streak after losing four of five in November and early December. How a team finishes the regular season isn't always indicative of how it'll fare in the postseason, but the Ravens are playing their best football right now.

That makes them a scary opponent in the playoffs.

So does having Lamar Jackson—who on Sunday became the first quarterback to post multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons—the best run game in football as well as one of the stingier defenses. This team isn't without warts—the Ravens went just 3-4 against teams with winning records, including 0-4 against three of the top teams in the AFC: the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

But the Ravens also could have easily posted a better record, as four of their five losses came by six points or fewer.

In the loaded AFC, this team is a real threat. The Chiefs are the favorite after winning a title last year and claiming the top overall seed and a bye, but there's a strong argument to be made that all seven AFC playoff teams this year are capable of making a run to the Super Bowl. The Ravens, last year's No. 1 AFC seed, have viable championship aspirations.