    Arizona Basketball Self-Imposes 1-Year Postseason Ban as 'Proactive Measure'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020
    Arizona head coach Sean Miller reacts to a play against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Arizona is self-imposing a one-year postseason ban for its men's basketball team.

    The school called it a "proactive measure in its ongoing NCAA enforcement process" and "an acknowledgement that the NCAA's investigation revealed that certain former members of the MBB staff displayed serious lapses in judgment and a departure from the University's expectation of honest and ethical behavior."

    The Athletic's Seth Davis reported in October the NCAA provided Arizona with a formal notice of allegations regarding nine possible violations, five of which were of the highest level (Level I). Sean Miller was charged with a lack of head coach control, and women's swimming and diving coach Augie Busch received the same charge.

    By the school's own admission, the postseason ban is basically an attempt to possibly head off a more serious punishment. Whether the strategy works is another story.

    Bruce Pascoe of the Arizona Daily Star noted the NCAA's Independent Accountability Review Process is looking into the matter and has the authority to levy a "a non-appealable resolution."

    The New York Post's Zach Braziller criticized the move for what he viewed as shielding Miller from further scrutiny:

    Arizona was one of the biggest schools implicated in the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball.

    Former Wildcats assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to commit bribery in January 2019. Richardson admitted to accepting money in order to direct Arizona players to specified financial advisors when they entered the professional ranks.

    ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported in February 2018 the FBI had a wiretap in which Miller spoke to Christian Dawkins about funneling $100,000 to Deandre Ayton to ensure the star center would sign with the school.

    In May 2019, prosecutors also shared a recording of a call between Richardson and Dawkins in which Richardson said Miller was paying Ayton $10,000 a month while he played for Arizona.

    While unranked, Arizona looked to be on track for an NCAA tournament bid after winning seven of its first eight games. The Wildcats rank 51st in ESPN's College Basketball Power Index.

