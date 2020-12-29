    Anthony Davis Comments on Calf Injury After Return in Lakers' Loss to Blazers

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) runs down court during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Anthony Davis downplayed his calf injury following the Los Angeles Lakers' 115-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.  

    Speaking to reporters, Davis said his calf "felt good" during the game. 

    Davis originally suffered a calf contusion during the Lakers' season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, but he was able to finish that game and played 30 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. 

    The Lakers sat Davis for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but head coach Frank Vogel didn't make it seem like the team was concerned. 

    "Well, we just want to be responsible with it," Vogel told reporters after the team's shootaround. "We want to keep an eye on it."

    Davis had his worst game of the young season against the Blazers. He finished with 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting, 10 rebounds and five assists. 

    Vogel kept Davis on the court for 38 minutes on Monday, which would seem to suggest he isn't concerned about the calf being a problem moving forward. The seven-time All-Star averaged 23 points and 7.5 rebounds on 58.1 percent shooting against the Clippers and Mavs. 

    Given that the Lakers only had 71 days off between winning the NBA Finals and the start of this season, some struggles out of the gate were to be expected. 

