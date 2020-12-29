Lakers' LeBron James Discusses Importance of Playing NBA Game on His Birthday

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James will celebrate his 36th birthday Wednesday by leading the Los Angeles Lakers in their game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The four-time MVP spoke about what it means for him to "play the game that I love" on his birthday (starts at 4:10 mark):

James' birthday will cap off what's been a remarkable year for him. The Lakers star began 2020 with aspirations of winning his fourth championship. He wound up getting there, but the path wasn't one that anyone could have predicted.

It wasn't clear for a couple of months if there would be an NBA postseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season eventually resumed in late July, with the Lakers beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals in October.

In addition to James' work on the court, he took a proactive role in politics. The More Than a Vote voting rights organization that he helped start signed up more than 10,000 volunteer poll workers for the 2020 presidential election in November.

James stated earlier this month that More Than a Vote will continue its work leading up to the Georgia senate runoff Jan. 5.

He was also named Time's Athlete of the Year and the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year.

Wednesday will mark the eighth time James has played on his birthday, and he's averaged 32.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists in the previous seven contests.

James' most recent birthday game was Dec. 30, 2017, when he put up 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 104-101 loss to the Utah Jazz.