Cotton Bowl 2020: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Florida vs. Oklahoma

After losing two of its first three games, Oklahoma reeled off seven consecutive wins while ending up 8-2 and capturing the Big 12 championship. The Sooners defeated Iowa State 27-21 in the conference title game, solidifying their spot in a New Year's Six bowl.

Now, Oklahoma will look to end the 2020 season with a victory over Florida in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Wednesday night. The Sooners have lost their last three bowl games and six of their last eight, so they'll be hoping to end this year on a better note.

The Gators won eight of their first nine games this season, but they enter the Cotton Bowl on a two-game losing streak. After falling to LSU on Dec. 12, Florida lost to Alabama 52-46 in the SEC Championship Game the following week.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Cotton Bowl, along with some daily fantasy tips for the matchup.

Cotton Bowl Information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN online

Odds

Spread: Oklahoma (-2.5)

Over/Under: 71.5 points

Moneyline: Oklahoma -148 (bet $148 to win $100); Florida +117 (bet $100 to win $117)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

Daily Fantasy Tips

Pick Rattler Over Trask at QB Because of Supporting Cast

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, as he's had an incredible season. But he's going to be without several of his top playmakers for the Cotton Bowl. Star tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes have all announced their decisions to skip the game to begin preparations for the 2021 NFL Draft. And the Gators will be without receiver Jacob Copeland, who has had multiple positive tests for COVID-19.

That means Trask may not put up numbers as big as Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler in this matchup. Rattler has had a solid season, passing for 2,784 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games. The redshirt freshman also has five rushing scores, as he's accounted for multiple touchdowns in every game.

Florida's defense has not been great in 2020, as it's allowing 404.7 total yards per game, including 258.3 through the air. So, Rattler should have no trouble airing it out, especially considering the Gators will be without cornerback Marco Wilson and safety Shawn Davis, who won't be playing in the matchup.

Rattler should put up big numbers and is likely to be a must-start player in daily fantasy lineups.

Florida TE Gamble Worth Starting in Pitts' Absence

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

When Pitts missed some time earlier this season due to injury, which led to redshirt junior tight end Kemore Gamble having a bigger role on Florida's absence. And in those games, Gamble had some solid showings.

Pitts exited the Gators' win over Georgia on Nov. 7, and following his departure, Gamble had three receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. Two weeks later in a victory against Vanderbilt, Gamble had three receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns in Pitts' absence.

Trask is going to have to throw the ball to somebody while facing Oklahoma, and Gamble could be one of his better receiving options, based on how he performed when given increased opportunities to do so earlier this year.

Add Gamble to your daily fantasy lineup, and you should get at least one touchdown from him in this matchup.

Oklahoma WR Haselwood Could Be Sleeper Play with High Reward

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Although Oklahoma sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood has only four catches so far this season, there's reason to believe he could have a breakout performance against the weak Florida secondary.

Haselwood missed most of the year due to a knee injury he suffered in April, being limited to three games. He had two receptions for 20 yards against Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game, but he could be poised for a much bigger showing in the Sooners' return to AT&T Stadium on Wednesday.

As a freshman in 2019, Haselwood played in 13 games, hauling in 19 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown. If he hadn't gotten injured, he may have had a breakout year as a sophomore. While that didn't happen, there's still a chance for him to end the season on a big note against the Gators.

It's a risky play, but if Haselwood connects with Rattler for some big plays, he could put up a lot of fantasy points.

