DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris Top AP All-America Team; Trevor Lawrence 3rd Team

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide notched six Associated Press All-America first-team selections for the 2020 season, the most of any team, the AP announced Monday.

Quarterback Mac Jones, wideout DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, center Landon Dickerson and cornerback Patrick Surtain II are Alabama's first-team selections.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence—the overwhelming favorite to be the top overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft—was a third-team pick. Florida's Kyle Trask earned second-team quarterback honors.

Here is the full list of first-team All-America selections:

Quarterback: Mac Jones, Alabama

Running backs: Najee Harris, Alabama; Breece Hall, Iowa State

Tackles: Brady Christensen, BYU; Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Guards: Aaron Banks, Notre Dame; Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

Center: Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Tight end: Kyle Pitts, Florida

Receivers: DeVonta Smith, Alabama; Elijah Moore, Mississippi

All-purpose player: Travis Etienne, Clemson

Kicker: Jose Borregales, Miami

Defensive ends: Rashad Weaver, Pitt; Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

Defensive tackles: Daviyon Nixon, Iowa; Darius Stills, West Virginia

Linebackers: Zaven Collins, Tulsa; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame; Joseph Ossai, Texas

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama; Shaun Wade, Ohio State

Safeties: Talanoa Hufanga, USC; Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

Punter: Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech

Alabama had eight All-America selections in total, as defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebacker Dylan Moses made the third team.

Both Jones and Smith are Heisman finalists after superb 2020 seasons. Jones has been a revelation in his junior year, throwing for 3,739 yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games while completing a whopping 76.5 percent of his passes.

Smith, a senior, lit up the SEC in 2020, catching 98 passes for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 15.4 yards per reception. He's a likely top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, one of two receivers likely to be off the board quickly (LSU's Ja'Marr Chase is the other).

Lawrence and Trask were the other two Heisman finalists. While Lawrence played in just nine games, he threw for 2,753 yards with 22 touchdowns and four picks. Trask put up monster numbers in his 11 games with 4,125 yards, 43 scores and just five interceptions.

Of the other College Football Playoff finalists, Clemson had two All-America selections (Etienne and Lawrence), while Ohio State had three (Davis, Wade and second-team defensive tackle Haskell Garrett). Notre Dame placed five players on All-America teams: Banks and Owusu-Koramoah on the first team, offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg on the second team, and guard Tommy Kraemer and safety Kyle Hamilton on the third team.