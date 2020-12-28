Lakers News: Buzz on Anthony Davis' Injury, Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder Contract

0 of 3

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

No Anthony Davis? No problem.

At least Sunday night in Los Angeles as Kyle Kuzma slid into the lineup and proceeded to lead the team in points and minutes played in a 127-91 victory over the previously unbeaten Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kuzma's performance came as AD sat out with a calf contusion, and both topics were at the forefront of Lakers buzz following the impressive, dominant win.

Add to it the presence of point guard Dennis Schroder, whose contract is the subject of conversation, and LA is thinking "repeat" early in this 2020-21 season.

While that remains to be seen, find out what league insiders have to say about the defending champs in the latest Lakers news.