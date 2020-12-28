Rose Bowl 2021: Individual Matchups to Watch in Notre Dame vs. AlabamaDecember 28, 2020
Rose Bowl 2021: Individual Matchups to Watch in Notre Dame vs. Alabama
The Alabama Crimson Tide have enjoyed plenty of offensive success in their previous five trips to the College Football Playoff.
In their four semifinal victories, the Crimson Tide have averaged 32.8 points. They are expected to reach that total against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the 2021 Rose Bowl since they have three of the top offensive players in the country.
Notre Dame does not have the defensive standouts to keep up with all of Alabama's offensive firepower, but it has one star who will attempt to contain one aspect of the Crimson Tide attack.
Alabama's defense has not been as impressive as its offense in the biggest games of the season, but it could make a statement by silencing the key component of the Notre Dame offense.
Najee Harris, RB, Alabama vs. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
Notre Dame's best defensive player will try to contain Najee Harris to take away one part of Alabama's offensive three-headed monster.
Harris earned 1,262 rushing yards off 214 carries to get Alabama to the playoff, and he produced his second-best yardage total of the season in the SEC Championship game.
The senior running back has been held under 50 rushing yards on two occasions this season, and neither performance hindered Alabama's ability to put up points. The Crimson Tide scored 52 points in each of those games.
For Notre Dame to remain competitive, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah needs to be all over Harris.
Owusu-Koramoah was second on the Notre Dame roster with 55 tackles and won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.
Three of his highest tackle totals occurred against Top 25 opposition. He had nine in both the first game against the Clemson Tigers and the victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels. He also made seven tackles in the ACC Championship game.
If Owusu-Koramoah is able to get into the gaps of the Alabama offensive line and tackle Harris before he hits the second level, it may force the Crimson Tide to throw earlier in drives.
Even if Owusu-Koramoah turns in the game of his life, Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith could torch the Notre Dame secondary and open up a sizable advantage.
Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame vs. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
Notre Dame needs a functional two-dimensional offensive approach to come close to beating Alabama.
Kyren Williams is a 1,000-yard rusher, but he only managed 50 rushing yards on 15 carries in the ACC Championship game.
Brian Kelly needs to get more out of Williams in his difficult matchup with Alabama's linebacker corps to support quarterback Ian Book.
Christian Harris is one of the many talented linebackers who could wreak havoc on Williams for four quarters. He is tied with Dylan Moses for the team lead in tackles with 68 and also has 4.5 sacks.
If Harris leads successful rushes through the Notre Dame offensive line, he could help keep Williams under 50 yards and put pressure on Book.
Williams could be key in pass protection as well, as he tries to buy time for Book to settle into a rhythm.
Harris is the more dangerous pass-rusher between himself and Moses, and if Williams is unable to pick him up in certain blitz protections, Book could be in for a rough day.
If Notre Dame fails to contain Alabama's second-level unit, it could have a tough time keeping up with the Crimson Tide for even a half, let alone a full four quarters.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.