Rose Bowl 2021: Individual Matchups to Watch in Notre Dame vs. Alabama

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Notre Dame's best defensive player will try to contain Najee Harris to take away one part of Alabama's offensive three-headed monster.

Harris earned 1,262 rushing yards off 214 carries to get Alabama to the playoff, and he produced his second-best yardage total of the season in the SEC Championship game.

The senior running back has been held under 50 rushing yards on two occasions this season, and neither performance hindered Alabama's ability to put up points. The Crimson Tide scored 52 points in each of those games.

For Notre Dame to remain competitive, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah needs to be all over Harris.

Owusu-Koramoah was second on the Notre Dame roster with 55 tackles and won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.

Three of his highest tackle totals occurred against Top 25 opposition. He had nine in both the first game against the Clemson Tigers and the victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels. He also made seven tackles in the ACC Championship game.

If Owusu-Koramoah is able to get into the gaps of the Alabama offensive line and tackle Harris before he hits the second level, it may force the Crimson Tide to throw earlier in drives.

Even if Owusu-Koramoah turns in the game of his life, Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith could torch the Notre Dame secondary and open up a sizable advantage.