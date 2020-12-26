Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Will Play vs. Eagles Despite Calf Injury

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys tailback Ezekiel Elliott will suit up against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after working through a calf injury this week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 25-year-old sat out Week 15 to heal and appears healthy enough to return against an NFC East rival.

Through 13 games this season, Elliott has rushed for 832 yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries. He enters Sunday looking to top 1,000 yards rushing for the fourth time in five years. The last time he missed the mark was in 2017, when he played just 10 games.

When Dallas faced the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 8, Elliott finished with just 63 yards on 19 carries.

His return means backup Tony Pollard will see his touches decrease a week after he ran for 69 yards and two scores against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFC East leader Washington Football Team can clinch the division with a victory over the Carolina Panthers and a New York Giants loss or tie Sunday, meaning Dallas needs all the help it can get to keep its postseason hopes alive in 2020.

Having Elliott on the field against the Eagles is certainly a start.