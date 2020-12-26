    Draymond Green: Warriors 'Got Our Ass Kicked Twice' and Have to Be Better

    After losing their first two games by a combined 65 points, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn't mince words in his assessment of where the team is at right now.

    Speaking to reporters after Saturday's practice, Green stated the Warriors "got our ass kicked twice and we just have to get better."

    Green did note the Warriors have played "two of the better teams in the league" in the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, but "that's not an excuse in my opinion."

    Golden State was hoping to wipe the slate clean in 2020-21 after finishing with an NBA-worst 15-50 record last season.

    Even though it's still early, the results look very similar to the 2019-20 team.

    ESPN Stats & Info noted the Warriors became the first team since the 1989-90 Golden State team to lose their first two games by at least 25 points, and their -65 point differential through two games is the worst since the 1987-88 Los Angeles Clippers.

    There were some bumps to be expected with Green yet to play because of a foot injury. Klay Thompson is out for the season because of a torn Achilles.

    Other problems weren't expected, like Kelly Oubre Jr. shooting 16.7 percent overall and 0-of-11 from three-point range. Andrew Wiggins hasn't been much better with a 29.4 field-goal percentage and five turnovers to one assist.

    Rookie James Wiseman has been a pleasant surprise, averaging 18.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in two games.

    If the Warriors can get Green back and keep Stephen Curry healthy, there's a foundation here to at least be respectable. They might need a lot of things to go right to make the playoffs, but there's no reason for them to be this bad all season.

