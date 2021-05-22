Report: Bradley Chubb Had Surgery on Ankle Injury, Will Miss Broncos' OTAs

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb reportedly won't be available for organized team activities because of an ankle injury.

Per Mike Klis of 9News on Saturday, Chubb had a "minor" surgical procedure done on his ankle this week. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in July.

Chubb missed Denver's final two games last season due to an ankle injury.

The Broncos took Chubb with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The former North Carolina State star was named the ACC's 2017 Defensive Player of the Year and won the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the nation's top collegiate defensive end.

Chubb made an immediate impact as a rookie, amassing 12 sacks, 21 quarterback hits and 60 tackles in 16 games. His second season ended after four games because of a partially torn left ACL suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chubb returned to the field in 2020 and continued to show his pass-rushing prowess with 7.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and 42 combined tackles in 14 games. He started every contest until Dec. 27 when his ankle flared up.