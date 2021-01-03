Early Predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2021

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

When Randy Orton held the WWE Championship at the back end of 2020, it seemed as though Edge was a guaranteed Royal Rumble winner. As soon as Drew McIntyre won the title back, though, The Rated-R Superstar was taken off the top of the list.

It's highly unlikely anyone other than The Scottish Warrior walks into WrestleMania 37 as champion, so when looking for possible Raw winners of the Royal Rumble, that has to be kept in mind.

As he's already fought Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Keith Lee, among others, they should be ruled out. Their chances of having rematches are outweighed by the possibility of something fresh. Outside of bringing someone on to the roster who is no longer there such as Brock Lesnar or on another brand like Lars Sullivan, there aren't many options big enough to pose a viable threat to the champion.

Sheamus would make the most sense to fight McIntyre because they have the friendship angle WWE can capitalize on. However, he won the men's Royal Rumble in 2012. He could win the Elimination Chamber or a No. 1 contender's match on Raw to earn a title shot, saving the Royal Rumble for someone on SmackDown.

If it has to be someone from Raw, the top pick is Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend is out of action after being torched by The Legend Killer at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December, but he'll be back. And when he returns, he should be more sadistic than ever before.

With McIntyre as the noble knight standing tall as the top babyface on Raw, Wyatt is an obvious villain to test the champion's mettle.

This may even be WWE's way of paying back Wyatt for taking him out of the title picture ahead of last year's WrestleMania, only for those plans to backfire anyway.