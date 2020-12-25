Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder, LAL Have Engaged in Contract Extension Talks

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have begun contract extension talks with point guard Dennis Schroder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Schroder previously turned down a reported two-year, $33.4 million extension before the season. Both sides are expected to ramp up talks by mid-February. The 27-year-old is in the final year of a four-year, $70 million deal he originally signed with the Atlanta Hawks.

The initial offer was the most the Lakers were able to offer before February 16, according to Wojnarowski, meaning a larger deal could be on the way as talks progress—up to a four-year, $83 million contract if he signs prior to the 2021-22 season.

Per Woj:

"The Lakers can offer a starting salary of $18.6 million starting with the 2021-2022 season, which creates much more of a realistic opportunity for the Lakers, Schroder, and his agent, Alex Saratsis, to find a landing spot on a market-value extension with the Lakers.

"If there's no deal before the offseason, the Lakers possessed Schroder's Bird Rights to go over the salary cap in re-signing him. To lose Schroder in free agency would leave the Lakers limited in replacing him, because they'd only have a $9.5 million midlevel exception available to use in free agency."

Schroder is currently listed as the Lakers' starting point guard, offering a natural playmaker and distributor in the backcourt to help ease pressure on LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

That certainly was the case on opening night against the Los Angeles Clippers as the former Hawks star posted 14 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Early in his Lakers career, the team feels confident enough in Schroder's fit to add him to their core. As long as his play remains productive, Schroder should have no trouble getting what he wants—whether that's in L.A. or elsewhere.