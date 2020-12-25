    Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder, LAL Have Engaged in Contract Extension Talks

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 26, 2020
    Alerted 29m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, right, is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers have begun contract extension talks with point guard Dennis Schroder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

    Schroder previously turned down a reported two-year, $33.4 million extension before the season. Both sides are expected to ramp up talks by mid-February. The 27-year-old is in the final year of a four-year, $70 million deal he originally signed with the Atlanta Hawks

    The initial offer was the most the Lakers were able to offer before February 16, according to Wojnarowski, meaning a larger deal could be on the way as talks progress—up to a four-year, $83 million contract if he signs prior to the 2021-22 season. 

    Per Woj:

    "The Lakers can offer a starting salary of $18.6 million starting with the 2021-2022 season, which creates much more of a realistic opportunity for the Lakers, Schroder, and his agent, Alex Saratsis, to find a landing spot on a market-value extension with the Lakers.

    "If there's no deal before the offseason, the Lakers possessed Schroder's Bird Rights to go over the salary cap in re-signing him. To lose Schroder in free agency would leave the Lakers limited in replacing him, because they'd only have a $9.5 million midlevel exception available to use in free agency."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Schroder is currently listed as the Lakers' starting point guard, offering a natural playmaker and distributor in the backcourt to help ease pressure on LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

    That certainly was the case on opening night against the Los Angeles Clippers as the former Hawks star posted 14 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists. 

    Early in his Lakers career, the team feels confident enough in Schroder's fit to add him to their core. As long as his play remains productive, Schroder should have no trouble getting what he wants—whether that's in L.A. or elsewhere. 

    Related

      Butler Exits vs. Pelicans with Ankle Injury

      Heat star won't return to today's game with right ankle stiffness

      Butler Exits vs. Pelicans with Ankle Injury
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Butler Exits vs. Pelicans with Ankle Injury

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Miami’s Record-Breaking Half🔥

      • Heat’s 13 threes most in a Christmas half • Duncan’s 6 threes are one shy of Dec. 25 record

      Miami’s Record-Breaking Half🔥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Miami’s Record-Breaking Half🔥

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers News: LeBron's Ankle, Roles for New Additions, and More

      Lakers News: LeBron's Ankle, Roles for New Additions, and More
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers News: LeBron's Ankle, Roles for New Additions, and More

      Max Marcovitch
      via Bleacher Report

      10 NBA Christmas Day Storylines 🎄

      @HughesNBA highlights the biggest plot points ahead of today's loaded NBA slate

      10 NBA Christmas Day Storylines 🎄
      NBA logo
      NBA

      10 NBA Christmas Day Storylines 🎄

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report