Fantasy Alert: Titans' Julio Jones May Not Play Week 4 Because of Leg Injury

The status of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is reportedly "up in the air" ahead of Sunday's Week 4 road game against the New York Jets because of a leg injury.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Wednesday that Jones' short-term availability is unclear as he continues to receive treatment.

Jones missed time last season with a hamstring injury. He played in at least 14 games in six straight years before appearing in nine in 2020 for the Atlanta Falcons.

When healthy, there is no questioning Jones' status as one of the best wide receivers of his generation, which is surely why the Titans traded for him. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection with seven seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards on his resume.

He has 12 catches for 204 yards and no touchdowns in three games in 2021.

His potential absence paired with the similar uncertainty surrounding A.J. Brown, who Rapoport and Pelissero noted could miss the next week or two with a hamstring injury, could be a massive setback for the Titans' passing game.

From a fantasy football perspective, quarterback Ryan Tannehill would slide down the rankings without his top two targets available.

It could create some sleeper value for wideout Chester Rogers, who's tied with running back Derrick Henry for third on the team in targets behind the two stars.

Fellow receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine could also slide into the starting lineup and attract some interest in the deepest of leagues.