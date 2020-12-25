Julio Jones out for Falcons vs. Chiefs with Hamstring Injury

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones will stay on the sidelines as a result of his hamstring injury. The receiver has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jones has had problems staying on the field this season because of hamstring issues. He missed two games early in the year after suffering the injury in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Upon returning in Week 6, Jones looked like his usual self. The seven-time Pro Bowler had at least 97 yards receiving and seven catches in three straight games from Week 6 through 8. He injured his hamstring again in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints and will now miss his third straight game.

Injuries are the only thing that have slowed Jones down this season. The 31-year-old is averaging 85.7 yards per game, 15.1 yards per reception and scored three touchdowns in the first nine games.

This has been a difficult season for the Falcons, though they have played better under interim head coach Raheem Morris. They have a 4-5 record under Morris after an 0-5 start under Dan Quinn.

Jones' absence creates a huge void for the offense, but Calvin Ridley has emerged as Matt Ryan's go-to target on the outside. Russell Gage should see more targets until the Falcons get their star wideout back in the lineup.