Falcons' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 16

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Fox)

This is a tough one. The Houston Texans' first-round draft pick belongs to the Miami Dolphins. The Texans also happen to share Atlanta's 4-10 record. Should both Houston and Atlanta lose, they'll remain tied in the draft order.

However, as previously mentioned, the Texans and Falcons could jump Cincinnati if the Bengals pull out the win here. The ideal outcome, though, would be a tie.

Should the Bengals sit at 3-10-2, they would essentially hold a 4-11 record—as ties are worth a half-win for standing and seeding purposes. This would leave the Falcons in a tie with Cincinnati and a half-game ahead of the 4-10-1 Texans—assuming, of course, that the Falcons fall to Kansas City.

Atlanta would then need the Bengals to upset the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 to move ahead of them, but stranger things have happened in the last week of the season.

Rooting Interest: Go Overtime!

Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

This one is much more straightforward. The 6-8 Washington Football Team could theoretically finish 6-0 and tied with Atlanta, but only if the Falcons win out. The 4-10 Carolina Panthers are tied with the Falcons, and a Panthers win would break that tie.

Unlikely? Perhaps. Washington is clawing for a playoff berth, while the Panthers are just playing out the season. However, it's not as if the Football Team is an elite powerhouse or even has a proven quarterback under center.

Dwayne Haskins is expected to start for Washington in Week 16. He's not been reliable as a pro, and if he commits just a handful of mistakes, Carolina could come out on top here.

Rooting Interest: Go Panthers!

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

This is another tricky one, as the 5-9 Dallas Cowboys and 4-9-1 Philadelphia Eagles are both just behind the Falcons in the draft order. However, the Eagles are dangerously close and could move into a tie with Atlanta should the Falcons wind up with a tie of their own this season.

Therefore, it's best to see the Eagles pull out the win here. Both teams are technically alive in the NFC East race, but the Cowboys have the better chance of winning the NFL's worst division—barely.

If Jalen Hurts and the Eagles can get the win, they'll keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive and move a game-and-a-half behind Atlanta in the draft order.

Rooting Interest: Go Eagles