College Football Playoff 2020-21: Odds, Schedule and Predictions for Semifinals

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Date and Time: January 1, 2021; 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Alabama put up 50 points in each of its last three contests.

The Crimson Tide's offensive machine produced two Heisman Trophy finalists in quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Running back Najee Harris finished fifth in Heisman voting.

In the SEC Championship Game, Harris ran for 178 yards and Smith brought in 184 of the 418 yards thrown by Jones.

None of Alabama's opponents have been able to contain the big-play nature of the heralded trio. The Crimson Tide outscored their four ranked foes 187-107. The Florida Gators were the only one of the four to record more than 25 points.

Notre Dame appeared to be a formidable force going into the playoff until it was held to 10 points by Clemson on December 19.

The loss to a full strength Clemson squad with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and its 30-3 loss to the Tigers two seasons ago in the playoff give us little confidence in Notre Dame's ability to hang with Alabama.

Before the ACC Championship Game, Notre Dame's defense was viewed as its strength since it limited the North Carolina Tar Heels to 17 points on November 27.

That performance ended up not being a good measuring stick of Notre Dame's competitive nature with the nation's top teams since Clemson proved it resides in a much higher tier than any team in the ACC.

Since the start of the 2018 season, Notre Dame is 1-3 against top five programs. It is 1-2 versus Clemson in that span and it also lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in September 2019.

If the Irish fail to remain competitive on New Year's Day, Alabama could cruise to a victory that covers the spread just under 20 points.

Alabama has four semifinal victories in five playoff appearances. Three of those wins were by 18 points or more.