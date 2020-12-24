LaVar Ball Says LaMelo Should Start for Hornets: 'What Marquee Guy Don't Start?'

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Before the Charlotte Hornets dropped their season opener to the Cleveland Cavaliers, LaVar Ball had an idea on how to ensure the squad would come away with the win. Of course, it involved his son, LaMelo.

"If [Melo is] your marquee guy, what marquee guy don't start?" Ball said before the game on Wednesday, per TMZ Sports.

LaMelo, who the Hornets drafted at No. 3 this fall after he spent the year playing internationally with the NBL's Hawks, didn't get the starting nod Wednesday since he is behind Devonte' Graham on the depth chart. But based on his performance, it might stay that way for a bit longer.

In 16 minutes, he had three assists, two steals and a rebound, but Ball became the first top-three pick to go scoreless in his debut since 2013, and just the fourth player in the last 15 seasons. Meanwhile, Graham posted 10 points, 10 assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes.

Ball had an up-and-down preseason, scoring 30 points through the team's middle two preseason games but only four points in the preseason opener and zero to end the series of exhibition games.

Head coach James Borrego was critical of the rookie's shot selection, but noted that he was seeing growth from the 19-year-old already.

After Wednesday's performance, it's clear that he just needs a bit more time to adjust before he can ditch the bench.