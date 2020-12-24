    Report: James Harden's Actions Won't Impact Rockets' Push to Trade Star

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden's recent violation of the NBA's COVID-19 protocols will not have an effect on the team's drive to trade the 2017-18 NBA MVP, who has requested a deal out of town.

    "While the Rockets are clearly displeased with Harden's choice and the consequences that came with it, sources say they won't let it affect their thought process on the trade front," Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic wrote.

    "Houston knows Harden's value as a franchise-changing player, and such actions shouldn't impact his ability to perform on a nightly basis—when he's available, of course."

    The NBA fined Harden $50,000 for violating its COVID-19 protocols after reviewing video of him socializing without a mask at a club, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon

    According to Iko and Amick, Harden attended a private indoor party at The Velvet Room in Houston. He must undergo a four-day quarantine (which started Tuesday). He can potentially play Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

    Six teams are on Harden's trade wish list, per Iko and Amick. The teams include the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat. All six of those teams made the NBA playoffs last year and are expected to contend for the postseason again.

    However, Amick and Iko reported that there is "no deal in sight" at this time.

    "Conversely, Harden's list is full of teams that are either not willing to do what it takes to get a deal done to this point or have no interest," the duo wrote.

    For now, Harden is a Rocket, set to begin his ninth season with the team as soon as he steps on the court. Tipoff with the Blazers is scheduled for Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

