Luka Doncic Says It's 'Special' to Play vs. LeBron; Talks MVP, NBA Title Goals

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 8 p.m. ET to highlight the NBA's five-game Christmas Day slate.

In advance of that game, Mavs superstar Luka Doncic sat down with ESPN's Rachel Nichols on The Jump and spoke about his MVP and NBA title goals in addition to facing Lakers guard/forward LeBron James.

Nichols brought up the fact that oddsmakers have Doncic as the favorite to win the MVP this year and asked whether he thought he could earn the award.

"I think I can do it, but that's not my first goal, far from it," the third-year point guard said.

"It's great to see that. My goal is always to win a championship. I think that's not just mine, it's the whole organization's goal, and hopefully someday it will be achieved."

Doncic earned All-NBA First Team honors after posting 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. The Mavs also improved from 14th to seventh in the Western Conference, reaching the playoffs and even winning a pair of first-round games against the Los Angeles Clippers.

This year has naturally brought even greater individual and team expectations for Doncic and the Mavs, although James and the defending champion Lakers stand in the way of their title hopes.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Doncic also spoke about facing James, reminiscing about the first time the two played each other on Oct. 31, 2018.

"Obviously, I remember that whole first game was very spacial, it's something I'll remember a long time," Doncic said.

"Now it's way different than the first game. First game against him, against the Lakers, so it's obviously different, but I think now it's like still special, but you know you're just...different situation, you're just trying to win."

Doncic posted 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds in a 114-113 road loss against the Lakers during his first meeting with James.

The Mavs and Lakers will be looking to get their first wins of the 2020-21 season Friday. Dallas opened with a 106-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns despite 32 points and eight rebounds from Doncic, and the Lakers fell to the L.A. Clippers 116-109 on a night when James finished with 22 points, five rebounds and five dimes.

ABC will televise the Mavs-Lakers matchup, which will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles.