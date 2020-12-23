Brady White, Memphis Cruise Past FAU in 2020 Montgomery Bowl

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Memphis Tigers' five-game losing streak in bowl games has finally been snapped.

After failing to find a postseason victory since 2014, the Tigers knocked off FAU, 25-10, to capture the 2020 Montgomery Bowl on Wednesday. The result gives Memphis (8-3) an eighth win for the seventh consecutive season as head coach Ryan Silverfield begins to make his mark on the program after taking over for Mike Norvell this year.

The Owls, meanwhile, finish the year 5-4 after games against Middle Tennessee State and USF were postponed earlier this season. Following Lane Kiffin's three-year run as head coach, Willie Taggart took over this year looking to repair his resume after two doomed seasons as Florida State's head coach.

While 2020 didn't exactly put the coach back on the path to a Power Five job, it's tough to fault any coach who struggled in his first season with a new program. FAU will have a clearer picture of their program's path whenever the college football landscape returns to form following the pandemic.

Notable Performers

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brady White, QB, Memphis Tigers: 22-of-34 passing, 284 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception

Javon Ivory, WR, Memphis Tigers: 7 catches, 126 yards, 1 touchdown

Tahj Washington, WR, Memphis Tigers: 8 catches, 105 yards

Nick Tronti, QB, FAU Owls: 16-of-32 passing, 146 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

James Charles, RB, FAU Owls: 16 carries, 82 yards

Tigers Break Out the Trick Plays Early

Silverfield didn't want to wait until next season to show just how fun his offense can be, and there was hardly any point in saving trick plays for players who are leaving the program.

So with the Tigers in the red zone late in the second quarter, the head coach decided to do something that would otherwise terrify offensive coordinators everywhere: stick a defensive lineman in at wideout.

Fortunately for Silverfield, the gamble both paid off and set up another trick play on the two-point conversion.

After FAU tackled Tigers tailback Asa Martin at the 2-yard line, Silverfield put senior defensive lineman Joseph Dorceus—a 6'0", 277-pound force—in at fullback, had him roll out to the pylon and wait for quarterback Brady White to put the ball where only he could grab it.

Dorceus didn't have a defender anywhere near him by the time he got the ball. In fact, his teammates tackled him before FAU could as the Tigers bench sprinted down the sideline to congratulate the Texas native.

Before FAU could process what it missed on the touchdown, Memphis split its offensive line, leaving the center alone in the middle of the field to hike a direct snap to junior tight end John Hassell, who plowed his way into the end zone for the two-point conversion.

That gave the Tigers an 18-0 halftime lead and all the swagger they needed to power through the second half and finish off the victory.

Owls Comeback Comes Up Short

Only once the Owls went down 18-0 did it begin to feel like they had a chance to take over.

FAU opened up the second half strong with a nine-play, 73-yard scoring drive that took just 3:14 off the clock. Nick Tronti found TJ Chase for a three-yard touchdown on a possession where the Owls finally looked comfortable.

When the Owls recovered a Memphis fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the 24-yard line, FAU had the chance to draw within three points of the lead at best. Instead, the Owls couldn't find the end zone and settled for a field goal—one of multiple missed opportunities over the final two quarters.

Two possessions later, after Memphis had stretched its lead back to 15, the Owls recovered another fumble in Tigers territory only to fail to reach the end zone again.

FAU reached the 1-yard line but couldn't move the ball any further. A 4th-and-goal saw Tronti get immediately blown up on a quarterback keeper and driven back four yards.

The Owls ended the day 8-of-18 on third down and 2-of-4 on fourth down. They also turned the ball over twice as Memphis' defense stood strong in the fourth quarter and ensured the Tigers' postseason losing streak would come to an end.

What's Next?

The Tigers enter the offseason with the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the AAC for 2021, per 247Sports, which comes in at 48th in the nation. Silverfield has commitments from 23 3-star players, including linebacker Andrew Jones. FAU has the No. 1 class in C-USA and ranks No. 72 nationally.