Shai Werts' 4 TDs Power Georgia Southern Past LA Tech in 2020 New Orleans Bowl

Georgia Southern cruised past Louisiana Tech to win the 2020 New Orleans Bowl 38-3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Wednesday.

Thanks to the dual-threat abilities of quarterback Shai Werts and three interceptions from the defense, the Eagles jumped ahead 21-3 at halftime. Georgia Southern held Louisiana Tech to 232 yards of total offense and 3.5 yards per play.

This is Georgia Southern's third bowl victory since moving up to the FBS level in 2014.

Notable Performers

Shai Werts, QB, Georgia Southern: 7-of-12, 126 yards, one touchdown; 15 carries, 71 yards, three touchdowns

Gerald Green, RB, Georgia Southern: 16 carries, 108 yards, one touchdown

Aaron Allen, QB, Louisiana Tech: 10-of-24, 41 yards, three interceptions

Israel Tucker, RB, Louisiana Tech: 20 carries, 123 yards; one reception, eight yards

Werts So Good

Werts was Georgia Southern's leading passer (936 yards) and leading rusher (649 yards) in the regular season. The senior set the tone from the outset, leading the offense 65 yards down the field on 10 plays on the game's first drive. His one-yard touchdown run helped put Georgia Southern ahead 7-0.

Nine seconds into the second quarter, Werts hit Khaleb Hood for a 65-yard touchdown pass to help double the Eagles' lead.

Georgia Southern continued pouring it on in the first half as Werts broke free for a 37-yard touchdown run to help make it a 21-0 game.

Gerald Green provided ample support on the ground, his 108 yards falling one yard short of his season high. The freshman allowed the Eagles to continue controlling the game into the second half and give Louisiana Tech no shot at a comeback.

Green earned a deserved score when he hit pay dirt with 3:07 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Bowl season is still in its early stages, but this was the most dominant result of the postseason so far.

Tucker Potentially Ends Career on High Note

Louisiana Tech finished the regular season with one of the worst rushing offenses in the country. The Bulldogs' 97.7 yards per game on the ground ranked 119th. Georgia Southern, meanwhile, was allowing 112.1 yards, good for 17th-best in FBS.

That seemed to be a bad recipe for Tech's leading rusher, Israel Tucker. Instead, the senior running back had one of his best games of the season.

Tucker was the lone bright spot for a Louisiana Tech offense that couldn't get out of its own way. The Bulldogs went three-and-out on their first drive before their next three drives all ended in interceptions. Those possessions all ended in Eagles territory, so Tech left a lot of points on the board.

Aaron Allen was pressed into starting duty because Luke Anthony suffered a compound fracture in his right leg in a Dec. 12 loss to TCU. The sophomore looked overmatched against Georgia Southern.

Things didn't improve much when JD Head took over in the third quarter. Justin Birdsong got his second pick when he intercepted a Head pass with 3:26 left in the quarter.

With a loss in the New Orleans Bowl, the Bulldogs failed to finish over .500 for the first time since 2013, Skip Holtz's first season in charge.

What's Next?

Georgia Southern hosts Gardner-Webb on Sept. 4 to kick off the 2021 season. Louisiana Tech opens next year that same day on the road against Mississippi State.