Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I'm Going to Stop Dancing' on Opponents' Logos

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said Wednesday he's going to stop dancing on opponents' midfield logos before road games.

"For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I'm going to stop dancing on the logos," he told reporters.

Smith-Schuster's pregame dance party started to attract attention after he posted a video on TikTok showing him on the Buffalo Bills' logo in Week 14.

The Bills took immediate notice. Quarterback Josh Allen appeared to reference it in his speech to the offense before leaving the tunnel—"Let them do all the talking, all the f--king dancing, we do the f--king work"—and safety Jordan Poyer confirmed it provided an extra boost.

"I ain't going to lie. Seeing them dancing on our logo pregame and seeing all that, that turns you up a little bit," Poyer told reporters after a 26-15 win over Pittsburgh. "It kind of gives you a little second itch to come out there and play with a little extra fire."

Smith-Schuster said he'd been doing the dances for most of the season and didn't plan to stop, which he backed up by dancing on the Cincinnati Bengals' logo before Monday's Week 15 clash.

"One thing I'll tell you guys: I'm not going to stop being myself," he said. "I'm going to be the JuJu I came to be: authentic. TikTok is a new platform that I use to stay in touch with my fans and grow. This is something I've been doing since the start of the season, midseason. ... I'm not going to stop doing it."

After Monday's upset, Bengals safety Vonn Bell hinted that Smith-Schuster provided extra motivation.

"I seen 19," Bell told reporters with a smile about what he saw before he laid a big hit on the wide receiver. "I'm not a boastful guy, man. I just go out there and let my play do the talking. It just happened that it comes to that. I'm just playing football, man. Just going out there and trying to make a play."

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who's downplayed any motivational edge that could be gained from the dancing, explained Tuesday he did plan to discuss the situation with his star receiver.

"I am aware of it," he said. "And I do plan to talk to JuJu. But we're professionals. I doubt any of those antics and things of that nature are legitimate motivating factors as you step into professional stadiums. It's about respect."

Few things irk coaches more than potential distractions, especially when a team that previously looked like a title contender has lost three straight games, including a surprising upset to the Bengals, who entered Monday's game with a 2-10-1 record.

So, while Smith-Schuster's dancing was a harmless bit of fun before kickoff, it's no surprise the dance exhibition has been discontinued for the rest of the year as the Steelers seek to regain their championship form.

Pittsburgh's final road game of the regular season comes in Week 17 when it visits FirstEnergy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns (10-4) in a game that could decide the AFC North.