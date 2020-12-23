Big Sean Named Detroit Pistons' Creative Director of Innovation

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons announced Wednesday they've hired rapper Big Sean as their creative director of innovation heading into the 2020-21 NBA season.

Big Sean, real name Sean Anderson, was raised in Detroit after being born in California. His most recent album, aptly titled Detroit 2, was released in September.

The 32-year-old has long discussed the city's impact on him.

"My music is the essence of Detroit," Big Sean said in 2011. "At one time we were the center of the world, man—Motor City. And us being down right now, this just gives us an opportunity to show how great we really are."

In September, he explained his latest album is an attempt to help other people capture that unmatched vibe.

"I want people to feel the roots of Detroit—the undeniable soul, that unbreakable spirit," he told Brian McCollum of the Detroit Free Press. "Detroit gets slept on sometimes, but I don't think there's any greater or more impactful city, especially musically throughout the decades. I couldn't let that die. I had to do my version of the impact all that music had."

A Pistons statement confirmed his role with the organization is highlighted by providing "creative strategy towards multiple team initiatives, including team apparel and in-game experience." His "Don Life" logo will also be used on the club's practice jerseys.

It'll likely be an arrangement similar to the one between the Toronto Raptors and fellow rapper Drake, who signed on as a team ambassador in 2013.

The Pistons open the regular season Wednesday night when they visit the Target Center to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their first home game at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena comes Saturday night when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.