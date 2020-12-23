Hawks' Rajon Rondo to Miss Season Opener vs. Bulls Because of COVID-19 Protocols

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Rajon Rondo will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut for the Atlanta Hawks.

The veteran point guard will miss his team's season opener at the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, per ESPN. He is officially listed as out due to "health and safety protocols."

According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Rondo attended a funeral this weekend and cannot play until he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols.

League rules for the 2020-21 season required players to have three consecutive negative tests before joining the rest of the roster.

It's unknown when Rondo will be available, but the Hawks don't play their second game until Saturday at the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 6'1" Kentucky product is heading into his first season with Atlanta after signing a two-year, $15 million deal in the offseason. He joins a young team with a resume that includes four All-Star selections and two NBA titles, including last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 34-year-old has played 121 playoff games during his 14 years in the NBA, providing much-needed experience to a franchise that has gone three years without a postseason appearance.

Rondo could also be a valuable secondary ball-handler alongside Trae Young, but point guard depth could be an issue in the first game with Kris Dunn also out with a knee injury.