Paul George Discusses Reports of Clippers Stars Getting Preferential Treatment

Following the Los Angeles Clippers' 116-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Paul George was asked about a recent report that the team's star players received preferential treatment last season.

George said that players "that put in the work … It's a reason they get to that level."



As the Clippers tried to turn the page to the new season, there were still lingering questions about what went wrong for the team that was supposed to be the darlings of the NBA in 2019-20.

There had been concerns about a lack of chemistry throughout the year, but it took blowing a 3-1 playoff series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round to fully manifest.

Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, some Clippers players were unhappy with the perks given to Kawhi Leonard and, especially, George in their first season with the organization.

"George, while a perennial All-Star and All-NBA candidate, didn't carry the same cachet with his teammates (as Leonard)," Buha wrote. "There was a sentiment among certain teammates of, 'What have you accomplished in the playoffs?' multiple league sources said."

George did have the best season of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018-19. The six-time All-Star finished third in NBA MVP voting during the regular season, but he shot 43.6 percent from the field in the Thunder's first-round playoff loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Postseason shortcomings have followed George around for years. Last season was the first time since 2014 his team made it out of the first round. The 30-year-old had 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting in the Clippers' Game 7 loss to Denver.

Regardless of what George does during the regular season, he will always be judged by what happens in the postseason by virtue of playing on a team capable of competing for a championship.