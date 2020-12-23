Lakers' LeBron James Said He Turned Ankle 'Pretty Good' vs. Clippers, Will Be OK

Matt York/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said he expects to play in the team's Christmas Day game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday despite suffering an ankle injury Tuesday night in a 116-109 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I turned it pretty good, but I don't think it's going to stop me from playing on Friday," James told reporters. "So, have a couple days—you know how I am about treatment—so I'll do that around the clock, and I think I should be fine by then."

He explained that treatment on the ankle will continue pretty much nonstop until the Mavs matchup.

"But I'll be around the clock," James said. "I'll wake up [Wednesday] morning before I leave the house, and also I'll get some more treatment at the facility and just continue to do that. Like I said, we have a couple days, so I'll be fine."

The Lakers are likely to increase the amount of rest James and Anthony Davis receive during the first half of the regular season since they're facing a short turnaround after clinching the title Oct. 11 with a Game 6 triumph over the Miami Heat.

Although the NBA relaxed its policies related to rest because of the short offseason for some playoff teams, the changes don't include nationally televised games, and the league would obviously want its longtime gold standard on the court for the Christmas broadcast, if possible.

Tip off against Dallas is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

That's followed by four games in six days, starting with a back-to-back set against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers beginning Sunday. It wouldn't be a surprise to see James sit out at least one of those games while his ankle remains tender.

L.A. also has three back-to-back sets on its schedule for January as the NBA races to get its 72-game regular season complete by mid-May so it can get back toward its standard schedule and timeline next season.

Expect James to receive plenty of added rest, either through DNPs or reduced minutes, to make sure he's ready to roll when the playoffs arrive.