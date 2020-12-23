    Lakers' LeBron James Said He Turned Ankle 'Pretty Good' vs. Clippers, Will Be OK

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) calls a play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said he expects to play in the team's Christmas Day game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday despite suffering an ankle injury Tuesday night in a 116-109 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

    "I turned it pretty good, but I don't think it's going to stop me from playing on Friday," James told reporters. "So, have a couple days—you know how I am about treatment—so I'll do that around the clock, and I think I should be fine by then."

    He explained that treatment on the ankle will continue pretty much nonstop until the Mavs matchup.

    "But I'll be around the clock," James said. "I'll wake up [Wednesday] morning before I leave the house, and also I'll get some more treatment at the facility and just continue to do that. Like I said, we have a couple days, so I'll be fine."

    The Lakers are likely to increase the amount of rest James and Anthony Davis receive during the first half of the regular season since they're facing a short turnaround after clinching the title Oct. 11 with a Game 6 triumph over the Miami Heat.

    Although the NBA relaxed its policies related to rest because of the short offseason for some playoff teams, the changes don't include nationally televised games, and the league would obviously want its longtime gold standard on the court for the Christmas broadcast, if possible.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Tip off against Dallas is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

    That's followed by four games in six days, starting with a back-to-back set against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers beginning Sunday. It wouldn't be a surprise to see James sit out at least one of those games while his ankle remains tender.

    L.A. also has three back-to-back sets on its schedule for January as the NBA races to get its 72-game regular season complete by mid-May so it can get back toward its standard schedule and timeline next season.

    Expect James to receive plenty of added rest, either through DNPs or reduced minutes, to make sure he's ready to roll when the playoffs arrive.

    Related

      AD Motivated by Ring: 'I Want Another One'

      AD Motivated by Ring: 'I Want Another One'
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      AD Motivated by Ring: 'I Want Another One'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Rajon Rondo's Girlfriend Allegedly Shown on Video Punching Woman Suing NBA Star

      Rajon Rondo's Girlfriend Allegedly Shown on Video Punching Woman Suing NBA Star
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Rajon Rondo's Girlfriend Allegedly Shown on Video Punching Woman Suing NBA Star

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      PG Erupts for 33 to Stun Lakers on Ring Night

      PG Erupts for 33 to Stun Lakers on Ring Night
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      PG Erupts for 33 to Stun Lakers on Ring Night

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Are We Sure the Nets Should Want Harden?

      @danfavale looks at why Brooklyn doesn't have a clear-cut need for the Rockets' star ➡️

      Are We Sure the Nets Should Want Harden?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Are We Sure the Nets Should Want Harden?

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report