Steve Kerr: Warriors 'Have a Lot to Learn' After Season-Opening Loss vs. Nets

The days of three championships in five years may be well past the Golden State Warriors, but head coach Steve Kerr will look to use his team's season-opening loss as a learning opportunity.

"We're not in burn-the-tape mode," Kerr told reporters following Tuesday's 125-99 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. "We're in preserve-the-tape mode. We have a lot to learn. ... This is just the beginning of a long season, and we recognize that."

It was clear one team on the floor was a championship contender, and it wasn't the Warriors.

Brooklyn looked downright dangerous with Kyrie Irving setting things up with his ability to slice through the defense off the bounce and hit from the outside when given too much space, while Kevin Durant didn't seem to miss a beat in his first game back since missing the entire 2019-20 campaign.

The game was never truly in doubt, and Golden State's flaws without both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were exposed.

The Nets chased Stephen Curry around with multiple defenders for most of the game, which helped them hold the two-time MVP to 2-of-10 shooting from three-point range. That opened looks for Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr., but both of them struggled with their shot and couldn't take advantage of the situation.

The only true bright spot was rookie James Wiseman, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds while showing off his versatility from the perimeter and touch around the basket.

Golden State will look better at times this season than it did in Tuesday's contest when Green returns and Curry finds his usual shooting stroke, but Wiseman's ability to develop into a dangerous big man may be the most important thing as the franchise looks to build toward the future.

Studying the film of the first game should help the rookie do just that.