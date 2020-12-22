    Nets' Kevin Durant Says There's 'No Emotion at All' Returning to Play Warriors

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 23, 2020

    Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) defends as Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks to shoot during the first quarter of an opening night NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Kevin Durant's return to the NBA came the same way his injury-imposed hiatus began: surrounded by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors. Durant just happened to be playing for the Warriors' opponent on Tuesday.  

    As the Brooklyn Nets defeated Golden State, 125-99, the two-time Finals MVP said there were no hard feelings about playing against his former club. In fact, there weren't too many feelings in general. 

    "No emotions at all," Durant told NBA on TNT after the win. "It's good to see old friends and old teammates. But I wouldn't say there was any emotion. I think guys came out here and played extremely hard and competed and put on a good show for opening night." 

    Durant can certainly say he put on a good show. In his first regular season performance since rupturing his Achilles during the 2018-19 NBA Finals, the small forward dropped 22 points in 25 minutes with five rebounds, three assists and three steals. 

    If there was any doubt that Durant was back to his normal self, Tuesday seemed to shut that down. Durant said he didn't even have to change his routine in his return, a notion that should concern future opponents. 

    "I didn't approach it any different," Durant said. "The preseason games, I kind of felt the same energy, but it's good to get a win."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kyrie: 'I Really Don't Care' About Individual Accolades Anymore

      Kyrie: 'I Really Don't Care' About Individual Accolades Anymore
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Kyrie: 'I Really Don't Care' About Individual Accolades Anymore

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie, KD and Nets Rout Steph Curry, Warriors

      Kyrie, KD and Nets Rout Steph Curry, Warriors
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Kyrie, KD and Nets Rout Steph Curry, Warriors

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Klay's IG Post to Dubs Fans ❤️

      Warriors star posts heartfelt message before their season opener vs. Nets on TNT

      Klay's IG Post to Dubs Fans ❤️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Klay's IG Post to Dubs Fans ❤️

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      14 Bold NBA Season Predictions 😮

      A new MVP? LaMelo for real? @BR_NBA staff drops some hot takes heading into the season 📲

      14 Bold NBA Season Predictions 😮
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      14 Bold NBA Season Predictions 😮

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report