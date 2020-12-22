Nets' Kevin Durant Says There's 'No Emotion at All' Returning to Play Warriors

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Kevin Durant's return to the NBA came the same way his injury-imposed hiatus began: surrounded by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors. Durant just happened to be playing for the Warriors' opponent on Tuesday.

As the Brooklyn Nets defeated Golden State, 125-99, the two-time Finals MVP said there were no hard feelings about playing against his former club. In fact, there weren't too many feelings in general.

"No emotions at all," Durant told NBA on TNT after the win. "It's good to see old friends and old teammates. But I wouldn't say there was any emotion. I think guys came out here and played extremely hard and competed and put on a good show for opening night."

Durant can certainly say he put on a good show. In his first regular season performance since rupturing his Achilles during the 2018-19 NBA Finals, the small forward dropped 22 points in 25 minutes with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

If there was any doubt that Durant was back to his normal self, Tuesday seemed to shut that down. Durant said he didn't even have to change his routine in his return, a notion that should concern future opponents.

"I didn't approach it any different," Durant said. "The preseason games, I kind of felt the same energy, but it's good to get a win."