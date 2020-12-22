    Mets Rumors: Tomoyuki Sugano on NYM's Radar Amid Red Sox, Blue Jays Buzz

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this March 14, 2017, file photo, Japan starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano throws to a Cuba batter during the first inning of a second-round game at the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo. Sugano was named to start agains the United State in a Tuesday night, March 21, semifinal in the tournament. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi, File)
    Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

    Japanese star Tomoyuki Sugano is on the radar for the New York Mets after being posted by the Yomiuri Giants early this month.

    Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Tuesday the Mets "are, at minimum, looking" at Sugano.

    One team executive told Sherman that New York has "as good a chance as anyone" to sign the 31-year-old right-handed pitcher.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Report: Phillies Hire Sam Fuld as New GM

      Report: Phillies Hire Sam Fuld as New GM
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Phillies Hire Sam Fuld as New GM

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: White Sox Sign Cespedes’ Brother

      MLB’s No. 1 international prospect Yoelqui Cespedes expected to sign with White Sox for $2M bonus

      Report: White Sox Sign Cespedes’ Brother
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: White Sox Sign Cespedes’ Brother

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Mets 'Looking Into' Japanese Ace Sugano

      Report: Mets 'Looking Into' Japanese Ace Sugano
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Mets 'Looking Into' Japanese Ace Sugano

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Jairo Castillo Was Rising Star as Dodgers Scout. COVID-19 Ended His Life at 31

      Jairo Castillo Was Rising Star as Dodgers Scout. COVID-19 Ended His Life at 31
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Jairo Castillo Was Rising Star as Dodgers Scout. COVID-19 Ended His Life at 31

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo