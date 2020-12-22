Mets Rumors: Tomoyuki Sugano on NYM's Radar Amid Red Sox, Blue Jays Buzz

Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

Japanese star Tomoyuki Sugano is on the radar for the New York Mets after being posted by the Yomiuri Giants early this month.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Tuesday the Mets "are, at minimum, looking" at Sugano.

One team executive told Sherman that New York has "as good a chance as anyone" to sign the 31-year-old right-handed pitcher.

