Worst College Football National Championship Hangovers of All Time

John Raoux/Associated Press

After putting together an extraordinary run to a national title in 2019, LSU endured a rough 2020. Finishing at 5-5, the Tigers posted the worst record for a defending champion in 53 years.

LSU is the first reigning champion to not win eight-plus games since 1971 Ohio State. Even accounting for a lower number of games, LSU is the first reigning champion to not finish with a winning record since 1967 Michigan State.

But that got us thinking: What other teams in the 151-year history of college football struggled after winning a title? Seven followed a national championship with a losing record.

Their order here is based strictly on winning percentage in the season immediately after a national title. The list of champions—for the sake of clarity—is from NCAA.com.

Also, we used a six-game minimum as a cutoff. Teams routinely played only a handful of games in the 1860s and 1870s when college football, you know, actually became a thing. Breathe a sigh of relief, fans of 1870 Rutgers (1-1) and 1875 Yale (2-2).