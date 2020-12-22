Lakers News: Latest Buzz Surrounding Los Angeles for 2020 Opening Week

0 of 3

Matt York/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Lakers begin their title defense on opening night, their rotation remains undetermined. Following a shortened offseason, the team has brought in new faces to replace three of last year’s starters and two of their most-played substitutes.

Danny Green, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley are all gone. Instead, Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell and Wesley Matthews have all arrived. Going into the first week of a condensed regular season, the biggest questions surround depth and the starting lineup.

LeBron James turns 36 on December 30 and Los Angeles will hope to find enough production elsewhere for the King to comfortably rest some games. With starters not being announced until shortly before tip-off, the Lakers intend to remain flexible in their rotations and load management plans.