    Video: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Passes out Jordans, More at Holiday Drive

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020

    Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook wears a facemask to protect against Covid-19 as he looks on during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    As he prepares for his first season with the Washington Wizards, Russell Westbrook took time from his basketball schedule to provide gifts to kids in the D.C. area Monday.

    Westbrook, in partnership with The Children’s Guild D.C. Public Charter School, passed out items like basketball shoes, backpacks and protective facemasks to hundreds of young people. 

    Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation was founded in 2012 with the stated mission of helping "children that are facing hardships of any kind and when faced with that adversity fight to succeed and to never give up."

    The 2016-17 NBA MVP has been especially active this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He partnered with Tulco in April to launch Operation 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson and donated "4.2 million masks and other personal protective equipment to the medical workers in African American communities hit hardest" by the pandemic. 

    Westbrook was traded to Washington by the Houston Rockets on Dec. 2. The nine-time All-Star will make his first appearance in a Wizards uniform in the regular-season opener Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

