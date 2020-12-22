LeBron James Tweets Excitement Ahead of Lakers' Ring Night: 'Truly Blessed'

Matt York/Associated Press

LeBron James is clearly ready to try on his fourth NBA championship ring.

The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted ahead of Tuesday's season-opening game against the Clippers, which will see the Lakers receive their 2019-20 championship rings:

James' excitement is more than understandable. The four-time Finals MVP said the Lakers' championship in the Orlando bubble ranks among the most difficult in NBA history during an appearance earlier this month on the Road Trippin' podcast.

"If you were not in the bubble, you don't quite understand it. You will never, ever understand how hard it was to win that championship, to be able to motivate yourself to be out of—this is literally out of your whole comfort zone. No family. I didn't see my family for eight-and-a-half weeks," James said.

It's clear the Lakers' championship, which came a year after people doubted his intentions in coming to Los Angeles amid a lost 2018-19 season, has a special place in LeBron's heart. He also became the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP with three different teams, continuing to add to his all-time legacy.

Expect the pregame ceremony to be special, albeit muted without fan attendance.