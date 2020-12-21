    Adam Silver: 'No Reason to Believe' Clippers Violated Rules in Kawhi Recruitment

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020

    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver does an interview before Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is giving the Los Angeles Clippers the benefit of the doubt when it comes to the league's most recent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kawhi Leonard's arrival.

    Silver said Monday on ESPN's First Take that he has "no reason to believe, based on what's alleged so far, that there's anything inappropriate that took place."

    TMZ Sports reported Dec. 14 that Johnny Wilkes had filed a $2.5 million lawsuit against Clippers executive Jerry West, claiming he was supposed to be paid for helping steer Leonard to the franchise during the 2019 offseason.

               

