    Tony La Russa Sentenced to 1 Day of Home Detention After Guilty Plea in DUI Case

    Tony La Russa, Boston Red Sox vice president and special assistant to the president of baseball operations before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, April 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor reckless driving on Monday and was sentenced to a day of home detention, a $1,383 fine and 20 hours of community service, according to Jon Seidel and Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

    La Russa was arrested in February after a witness saw his vehicle swerving on the road and called police. He registered a 0.095 blood alcohol concentration, above the legal limit (0.08).

    La Russa told the arresting officer that he was "coming from a dinner with my friends with the California Angels baseball team" and that he was calling AAA after having a tire blow out.

    "Do you see my ring?" La Russa reportedly asked the officer, adding, "I'm a Hall of Famer baseball person... I'm legit. I'm a Hall of Famer, brother. You're trying to embarrass me."

    The White Sox released the following statement Monday:

    Maricopa County Justice Court spokesman Scott Davis said Monday that "plea agreements like this, which seem to come with reduced fines or jail terms, are very common and would have presumably nothing to do with a person's status in the community."

    La Russa, 76, was hired by the White Sox on Oct. 29. It came as something of a surprise seeing as La Russa last managed in 2011 and was not widely praised given La Russa's time away from the game:

    The Hall of Famer has a career 2728-2365 record, with six World Series trips and three World Series titles on his resume. He is also a four-time American League Manager of the Year Award winner. But his tenure in Chicago has gotten off to a rocky start.

