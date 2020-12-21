College Football Playoff Championship 2020: Odds and Predictions for Matchups

0 of 3

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Against all odds, a season that almost never got its start is nearing its close.

The College Football Playoff is upon us, with the usual suspects set to compete for a national title. After a brief hiatus a year ago, Alabama is back and the prohibitive favorite (-167 to win it all, according to DraftKings.) Clemson, too, is back for its sixth appearance in seven years. Ohio State and Notre Dame have also made the Playoff multiple times (four and two appearances, respectively).

On the surface, there doesn’t appear to be much mystery here. After lots of consternation over who was deserving of the fourth slot, the Crimson Tide are an overwhelming favorite to top the Fighting Irish. After uncertainty over the Buckeyes’ shortened schedule, they face an uphill battle against another loaded Tigers team. All signs point to Clemson/Alabama part four.

Could one of the two underdogs mix that up? We’ll just have to wait and see.