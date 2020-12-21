Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kyle Kuzma Extension, Montrezl Harrell, More

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Both James and Davis signed extensions this offseason, and after waiting until nearly the last moment, one other Lakers player will reportedly be sticking around.

While Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reported Thursday that discussions surrounding a contract extension for the Kyle Kuzma had been tabled, the latest report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski notes that the 25-year-old is entering the season with clarity.

Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Kuzma signed a three-year, $40 million extension, with a player option for the 2023-24 season.

Per Goon, head coach Frank Vogel and general manager Rob Pelinka met with the former Utah star earlier this month to map out the season, but Kuzma, the No. 25 pick in 2017, reportedly "came away from the meeting with a sense that he would have to scrap" for time this season.

In three seasons with the Lakers, Kuzma's role has been inconsistent. He was a starter in 2018-19, averaging 33.1 minutes per game, but he saw that role reduced last year. He appeared in 61 games—off the bench in all but nine—playing 25.0 minutes and averaging a career-low 12.8 points on 43.6 percent shooting from the field.

The forward is in line behind Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Davis for time at either of the forward positions this year, and Morris might have the advantage ahead of him, too. But he did have the most minutes on the team during the preseason, with 109.