Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kyle Kuzma Extension, Montrezl Harrell, More
Just two months removed from their championship win in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World, the Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for a repeat in 2021.
In the newest NBA general manager survey, 81 percent of executives tabbed the Lakers as the 2021 champion, and their superstars, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, each finished with 18 percent of executives picking them to win next year's Most Valuable Player award.
To build off of their success last season, the Lakers spent this offseason retooling—making moves that brought Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol and more. But what brought Harrell to the Lakers? What does this mean for Kyle Kuzma? And what's the outlook for preseason star Talen Horton-Tucker?
With days to go until the 2020-21 NBA season tips off, here are the latest rumors surrounding the defending champions.
Kyle Kuzma's Future
Both James and Davis signed extensions this offseason, and after waiting until nearly the last moment, one other Lakers player will reportedly be sticking around.
While Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reported Thursday that discussions surrounding a contract extension for the Kyle Kuzma had been tabled, the latest report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski notes that the 25-year-old is entering the season with clarity.
Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Kuzma signed a three-year, $40 million extension, with a player option for the 2023-24 season.
Per Goon, head coach Frank Vogel and general manager Rob Pelinka met with the former Utah star earlier this month to map out the season, but Kuzma, the No. 25 pick in 2017, reportedly "came away from the meeting with a sense that he would have to scrap" for time this season.
In three seasons with the Lakers, Kuzma's role has been inconsistent. He was a starter in 2018-19, averaging 33.1 minutes per game, but he saw that role reduced last year. He appeared in 61 games—off the bench in all but nine—playing 25.0 minutes and averaging a career-low 12.8 points on 43.6 percent shooting from the field.
The forward is in line behind Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Davis for time at either of the forward positions this year, and Morris might have the advantage ahead of him, too. But he did have the most minutes on the team during the preseason, with 109.
Why Montrezl Harrell Left the Clippers
Montrezl Harrell's signing with the Lakers reportedly came as a surprise to members of the Los Angeles Clippers, where he spent the past three seasons. But a new report from ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz suggests that some of those teammates may have been part of the reason he was ready to move on.
The defending Sixth Man of the Year had "a more difficult time transitioning to the hierarchical system," Arnovitz wrote.
Arnovitz's report corroborates what The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Joe Vardon wrote in October, suggesting that Kawhi Leonard may have helped push Harrell out the door. According to the report, Clippers stars including Harrell, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams were bothered by Leonard's status on the team, as the two-time champion was allowed to take games off and exit them early whenever he wanted to do so.
Last season, Harrell appeared in 63 games, averaging a career-high 18.6 points with 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks. He figures to factor into the Lakers' lineup behind Gasol in a championship-defending season.
THT for Most Improved?
One of the biggest surprises of the postseason for the Lakers was the emergence of Talen Horton-Tucker.
After appearing in just six games for the Lakers as a rookie following his selection by the Orlando Magic at No. 46 and subsequent trade to the west coast, the Iowa State product broke out in the Lakers' 4-0 preseason. The 20-year-old averaged 20.5 points on 55 percent shooting from the field, with 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals.
His teammates and competitors were impressed with his performances, with Davis saying he'll "play a big role" and James touting him as "flat out special" while Kawhi Leonard reportedly inquired about the second-year player mid-game.
Vogel thinks Horton-Tucker will add something "immediately," but it's not just those who play with or against Horton-Tucker that are keeping a close eye on him.
An NBA scout told reporter Kevin Smith that he expects Horton-Tucker to be a legitimate competitor for the league's Most Improved Player award this season, noting that "he's going to play a lot and he added a lot to his game since the start of his rookie year."
Through 38 games in the G-League, the Chicago native added 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 29.9 minutes per game.