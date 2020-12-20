College Football Playoff Rankings 2020: Twitter Reacts to Final Reveal

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The fifth and final installment of this season's College Football Playoff rankings was (slowly) revealed Sunday afternoon on ESPN's selection show.

The top four teams, which will advance to the semifinals in the Rose and Sugar Bowls on Jan. 1, remained the same from last week, but there was some movement within the ranks. Last week, the top four consisted of 1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Clemson and 4. Ohio State.

The final top four is: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State and 4. Notre Dame.

All the experts will say that none of the rankings matter until the final set of rankings. But that doesn't mean that the outrage and/or indignation we saw spring up across Twitter after some of the previous installments of rankings was missing for the final set.

If anything, there was more to be upset about this time around, with teams like Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Cincinnati all falling just outside the top four.

Do you think the 13-member selection committee got it right? Many college football experts did not, and they made their feelings known on Twitter.

Let's take a look at what the experts had to say Sunday afternoon.

Full Rankings

1. Alabama 11-0

2. Clemson 10-1

3. Ohio State 6-0

4. Notre Dame 10-1

5. Texas A&M 8-1

6. Oklahoma 8-2

There was some surprise when 10-1 Notre Dame was revealed as the No. 4 team in the rankings after their 34-10 loss to Clemson (10-1) on Saturday.

But Fox Sports 1's Skip Bayless weighed in with what he clearly believes is the definitive take on the situation:

Texas A&M (8-1), which was a popular choice as the last team in, was instead the first team out at No. 5. The Aggies beat Tennessee 34-13 but didn't get to participate in an SEC conference championship game.

Bobby Bones went so far as to say Texas A&M got "robbed":

Ohio State went undefeated on the season, sure, but the Buckeyes only ended up playing six games on the season. ESPN's Peter Burns thinks that alone should have kept them out of consideration for the semifinals.

The Big Ten itself had initially stated that teams would have to play a minimum of six games to be eligible for the conference championship, but amended that rule when Covid-19 caused Ohio State to cancel its game against Michigan.

Now, the Big Ten may be changing another rule for Ohio State: the Big Ten has a 21-day quarantine for certain circumstances, which would cause some of the players who missed Ohio State's bout against Northwestern Saturday to also miss the College Football Playoff.

That 21-day mark may be changing, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported.

There was also a lot of indignation on Cincinnati's behalf, if not that the program should have been a top four team, that it earned a spot in the top six.

The Bearcats remained undefeated on the season at 8-0, including a 42-13 win over No. 16 SMU. But their AAC status prevented them from the recognition many feel they deserved.

The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. It will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.