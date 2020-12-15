College Football Playoff Rankings 2020: Experts React to Week 16 Top 25 Poll

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Tuesday night saw the penultimate edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released, and for the fourth week in a row, Alabama sat atop the field at No. 1 overall.

Overall, the top five remained the same from Week 15 to Week 16, with Iowa State making its way to No. 6, up one spot from last week. At 7-1, Texas A&M is the first team out.

Florida, on the cusp of the playoff at No. 6 last week, swapped places with Iowa State and dropped to No. 7 after a shocking loss to LSU in Week 15 following a poorly timed unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Even though it was expected, it was still something to see when Miami tumbled eight spots from No. 10 to No. 18 in the Week 16 rankings.

Let's take a closer look at the updated rankings and the teams outside of the Top Five that made moves this week.

Full Rankings

1. Alabama (10-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Clemson (9-1)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Iowa State (8-2)

7. Florida (8-2)

8. Georgia (7-2)

9. Cincinnati (8-0)

10. Oklahoma (7-2)

11. Indiana (6-1)

12. Coastal Carolina (11-0)

13. USC (5-0)

14. Northwestern (6-1)

15. North Carolina (8-3)

16. Iowa (6-2)

17. BYU (10-1)

18. Miami (8-2)

19. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)

20. Texas (6-3)

21. Oklahoma State (7-3)

22. NC State (8-3)

23.Tulsa (6-1)

24. San Jose State (6-0)

25. Colorado (4-1)

The only thing that can be counted on about the CFP poll from week to week is that it will make people angry, and this week's installment delivered.

Acknowledging that this is one of, if not the most, bizarre years of college football on record, analysts and experts could not help but take their frustration to Twitter.

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach called it "the worst sets of rankings we've seen," arguing that there is "no way to justify" 8-2 Florida and 7-2 Georgia's No. 7 and 8 rankings, respectively. "It's like the losses don't count at all," Auerbach tweeted.

Many others on Twitter suggested that regardless of record, the committee seemed unwilling to ever allow a Group of Five program into the playoff.

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel pointed out that the rules that have kept Ohio State in the Top Four despite the fact that it has played one game since Nov. 21 don't seem to apply to other programs, specifically Cincinnati, which dropped from No. 8 to No. 9 in the latest rankings.

ESPN's Jay Bilas also questioned the idea that "every game counts" in the committee's process.

Whether the experts like it or not, however, the top four teams in the rankings have remained the same since the first edition of the rankings dropped on Nov. 24, and it's hard to imagine anyone on the outside looking in at this point is playing for anything other than an outside New Year's Six bid.

The CFP matchups will be cemented next week as the final edition of the rankings is released on Selection Day on Sunday at noon ET.

The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.