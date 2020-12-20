AP College Football Poll 2020: Top 25 Rankings After Championship Games

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Alabama won a thrilling SEC Championship Game shootout against Florida on Saturday to retain the top spot in the Associated Press' Top 25 Poll after Championship Week.

The rest of the rankings received a shakeup after Clemson cruised past Notre Dame in a battle of Top Five teams in the ACC title game. In other key matchups, Oklahoma knocked off Iowa State in the Big 12, and USC came up short in an upset loss to Oregon in the Pac-12.

Ohio State and Cincinnati also added conference titles to their resumes, albeit in less-than-impressive fashion to make the situation more complicated for the AP voters.

Here's a look at the complete Top 25 for Week 17 released Sunday:

1. Alabama (all 62 first-place votes)

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Texas A&M

6. Cincinnati

7. Indiana

8. Oklahoma

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Florida

11. Georgia

12. Iowa State

13. BYU

14. North Carolina

15. Northwestern

16. Louisiana-Lafayette

17. Iowa

18. Miami (Fla.)

19. San Jose State

20. Texas

21. USC

22. Tulsa

23. Liberty

24. NC State

25. Oregon

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide head toward the College Football Playoff as the clear team to beat.

They've sat atop the AP poll since overtaking Clemson in Week 11, and they rank first in ESPN's Football Power Index, which suggests Bama is 6.4 points better than any other team in the country and has a 49.7 percent of winning the national title before the semifinals even kick off.

Saban explained after the Tide escaped a serious challenge from the Gators, 52-46, that he was happy with how his team dealt with the challenges of a unique season amid the coronavirus pandemic:

"Really proud of our team for the way they competed in the game. I think I'm really proud of our team for the way they competed all year long. This has been a year of lots of disruptions, a lot of abnormal things happening. The resiliency that our team has shown throughout the season to win 11 games is pretty phenomenal. I think it speaks to the togetherness on the team, everybody sort of buying in, trying to do the things they needed to do to contribute to the team."

Clemson also made a major statement with its 34-10 triumph over Notre Dame. It avenged an earlier 47-40 double-overtime loss to the Fighting Irish in early November when star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was out of the lineup.

Lawrence threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns while running for 90 yards and another score in a last-ditch effort to put himself back in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

"It would be a crying shame if the Heisman didn't attach their name to Trevor Lawrence," Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said. "I know that has become a stat award, but if you watch and you don't know this is the best player in the country, I don't what you're looking at."

Other contenders for college football's top individual honor include Alabama's DeVonta Smith and Mac Jones as well as Florida's Kyle Trask.

Alabama and Clemson have faced off in the National Championship Game three times in the first six years of the CFP era. The Tigers won the last two meetings after the Tide took the first matchup.

A fourth encounter with the national title on the line Jan. 11 wouldn't come as a surprise.