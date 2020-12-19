Justin Fields Says Ohio State Deserves to Be in CFP: We're 1 of the 4 Best Teams

AJ Mast/Associated Press

When the College Football Playoff committee releases its selections for the postseason Sunday, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields expects the Buckeyes to be among them.

"Do we deserve to be in the playoff? Yes, because we're one of the top four teams in the country," he said, via Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade.

Playing through a thumb injury, Fields led No. 4 Ohio State to the Big Ten championship with a 22-10 victory over No. 14 Northwestern on Saturday. He ended the day with 114 yards on 12-of-27 passing and was intercepted twice while failing to throw a touchdown. In addition, he added 35 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

Through five games before Saturday, Fields tallied 1,407 yards and 15 touchdowns on 78.1 percent passing while adding 239 rushing yards and five scores. He made it through four of those five games without throwing an interception, with all three of his previous picks on the year coming in a 42-35 win against Indiana.

Leading into Selection Sunday, 6-0 Ohio State rounds out the top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings, behind No. 1 Alabama (10-0), No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) and No. 3 Clemson (9-1).

Notre Dame and Clemson play Saturday afternoon for the ACC championship, and Alabama plays No. 7 Florida (8-2) for the SEC championship Saturday night, with every game likely having playoff implications.

The Buckeyes went to the Fiesta Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff last season, where they fell to Clemson 29-23.