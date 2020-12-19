Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher After Tennessee Win: 'We Deserve' to Be in the Playoff

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher expressed his belief Saturday that the Aggies deserve to be in the College Football Playoff.

According to TexAgs, Fisher said: "We deserve to be in [the playoff]. I believe that firmly. I've watched the games. We can play with anybody."

Per Shehan Jeyarajah of TexasFootball.com, Fisher added: "No one-loss SEC team has ever missed the playoff ... if we can't play in this league and be in the playoff, something's wrong."

Fisher's comments came on the heels of the No. 5 Aggies beating the Tennessee Volunteers 34-13 on Saturday to improve to 8-1 on the season.

While the Aggies certainly have a chance to be part of the CFP, they will likely need some help Saturday in the form of Notre Dame beating Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

Both Notre Dame and Alabama are likely locked into the CFP regardless of what they do, plus Ohio State is in good position to make the College Football Playoff after beating Northwestern 22-10 in the Big Ten Championship Game to remain undefeated.

Clemson lost in overtime to Notre Dame earlier this season when it was without quarterback Trevor Lawrence because of a positive COVID-19 test. With Lawrence back in the fold, the Tigers are favored to win and qualify for the CFP.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A loss would give Clemson two defeats on the season, however, and it would open the door for Texas A&M's first-ever CFP appearance.

The Aggies have been impressive this season, as they beat then-No. 4 Florida 41-38 early in the year and last month defeated a scrappy LSU team that upset Florida last week.

The biggest thing going against Texas A&M is the fact that it will not play in the SEC Championship Game since it finished behind 10-0 Bama in the SEC West.

Texas A&M had its chance against the Crimson Tide, but Fisher's team was overmatched in its second game of the season and fell 52-24.

If Texas A&M gets left out of the CFP, arguments will undoubtedly be made that the Aggies should have been chosen ahead of Ohio State since the Buckeyes only played in six games because of COVID-19 issues.

A unique season has created a unique set of circumstances, however, meaning there is no clearly right answer when it comes to most issues, including choosing the top four teams in college football for the CFP.