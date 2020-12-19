Spencer Rattler, No. 10 Oklahoma Hold Off No. 6 Iowa State to Win Big 12 Title

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners defeated the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones 27-21 in Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Oklahoma has now won five Big 12 Championship Games in a row and eight of the past nine, while Iowa State remains in search of its first Big 12 title.

The Cyclones nearly overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half and had a chance to win it on the final drive, but Oklahoma secured an interception to seal the victory.

Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was the offensive star for Oklahoma, as he accounted for two touchdowns, but it was the defense that shone brightest by picking off Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy three times.

Oklahoma improved to 8-2 and secured its place in a New Year's Six bowl with the victory, while the Cyclones fell to 8-3, although they still have a solid shot at playing in a New Year's Six bowl as an at-large selection.

Spencer Rattler, QB, OU: 22-of-34 for 272 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INT; 7 CAR for 17 YDS, 1 TD

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, OU: 18 CAR for 97 YDS; 4 REC for 36 YDS

Marvin Mims, WR, OU: 7 REC for 101 YDS, 1 TD

Brock Purdy, QB, ISU: 27-of-40 for 322 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INT; 7 CAR for 33 YDS

Breece Hall, RB, ISU: 23 CAR for 79 YDS, 2 TD; 3 REC for 26 YDS

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, ISU: 10 REC for 114 YDS

Charlie Kolar, TE, ISU: 6 REC for 92 YDS, 1 TD

Rattler's 1st-Half Play Spurs OU to Win

Oklahoma has produced some top-flight quarterbacks in recent years, and Rattler appears to be on track to join that list in the coming years.

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy in back-to-back years under Riley, while Jalen Hurts was a strong candidate last season. After another strong showing in the Big 12 Championship Game, Rattler could find himself in the Heisman mix as a sophomore in 2021.

Rattler set the tone Saturday, as he helped the Sooners get out to a 17-0 lead in the first half with an array of impressive throws, including this toss off his back foot and out of the reach of multiple defenders:

His best pass of the day may have been the one that put Oklahoma on top 14-0, as he hit Marvin Mims with a perfect 45-yard strike for a touchdown:

Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted that Rattler was nearly perfect at that point in the game:

Iowa State got some momentum back on its side with a touchdown with 1:34 left in the half to make it 17-7, but Rattler had an answer.

In less than a minute, Rattler drove the Sooners down the field and finished the drive with a nine-yard rushing touchdown to restore the 17-point lead.

While Rattler isn't necessarily known for making a ton of plays with his legs, Cliff Brunt of the Associated Press pointed out that Rattler has been a problem for opposing defenses in that regard recently:

With Rattler rallying the troops and heading into the locker room with a 17-point advantage, he received no shortage of praise.

ESPN analyst and former Alabama and New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy expressed his belief that Rattler is destined for greatness:

As good as Rattler looked in the first half, the sledding was much tougher in the second half, and it resulted in Iowa State pulling to within three points with 5:15 remaining in the fourth quarter.

It would have been easy for the frosh to fold under that pressure, but he led Oklahoma on a key field-goal drive, which forced Iowa State to go for a touchdown on its final drive, leading to an interception.

Purdy's Turnovers Loom Large in Loss

Iowa State had the far more experienced quarterback Saturday with junior Brock Purdy under center, but he made some freshman mistakes that cost the Cyclones dearly.

With Iowa State trailing 17-0 in the second quarter, Purdy had a chance to get the Cyclones on the board, but his throw from the Oklahoma 11-yard line was picked off.

That prompted Curtis Fitzpatrick of WWLS to point out Purdy's penchant for making significant miscues:

Purdy entered Saturday's contest having not thrown an interception in three games, but he threw three earlier in the season in a narrow win over Baylor.

Some of the issues he had in that game came into play Saturday, as Purdy was picked off for a second time in the third quarter when the Cyclones were driving and looking to cut down the 17-point deficit:

Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports was critical of Purdy after that particular interception:

While entering the game with only six interceptions on the season didn't seem like much, Purdy was fortunate he didn't throw far more picks during the Cyclones' 8-2 start.

Lee Benson of News9 pointed out that Purdy could have been picked off as many as four times in Iowa State's upset win over Oklahoma earlier in the season:

Oklahoma's inability to capitalize in that game led to a seven-point win for Iowa State, but the Sooners were far more opportunistic Saturday.

Some of that can be attributed to Purdy making poor decisions, but the Oklahoma defense deserves credit as well, especially after being so maligned last season.

The Sooners have been much better defensively this season, and that manifested itself Saturday in the form of forcing three turnovers and holding Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Breece Hall to 3.4 yards per carry.



To Purdy's credit, he did manage to lead the Cyclones on two second-half touchdown drives to get within three and had them driving for the win, but a third interception on another ill-advised throw on the final drive sealed Iowa State's fate.

What's Next?

Both the Sooners and Cyclones will await their fate, as they will learn Sunday which bowl games they will play in to close their respective 2020 seasons.