Dolphins' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 15

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins' Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was, at the same time, encouraging for the franchise and a bump in the road for the team's playoff hopes.

On one hand, the Dolphins took the Chiefs to the wire. Brian Flores' team showed a lot of fight as they forced them to kick a field goal with just over a minute before the game was put out of reach. Considering they trailed 30-10 going into the fourth quarter, that's a valiant effort.

That should give fans hope as they end the season on a three-game stretch that features a home game against the Patriots before heading to Las Vegas to play the Raiders and a road game against the Buffalo Bills.

Considering they took the Chiefs to the wire, the Patriots are out of the playoff race and the Raiders just lost to the Chargers, the team is in a good position to take care of business.

On the other hand, the loss to the defending Super Bowl champs brought down the team's playoff chances from 61 percent to 48 percent, according to the New York Times' playoff projection tool. However, a win over the New England Patriots in Week 15 alone would get those chances back up to 65 percent.

Still, the AFC wildcard race is highly competitive, and there will be some good teams left watching at home.

Here's a look at what the Dolphins need in Week 15 to maximize their chances of avoiding that.