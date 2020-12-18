Iowa Football Coach Kirk Ferentz Tests Positive for COVID-19

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Iowa announced head football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19 in a release sent out Friday.

The Hawkeyes' season-ending game against Michigan was already canceled amid a COVID-19 outbreak for the Wolverines.

It is unclear if Ferentz will coach in Iowa's bowl game. The Big Ten requires a 10-day quarantine period for coaches who test positive, which would keep Ferentz out into the bowl season. Iowa is likely to play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, making Ferentz eligible to return by then.

