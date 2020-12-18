    Iowa Football Coach Kirk Ferentz Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2020

    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Champaign , Ill. Iowa won 35-21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    Iowa announced head football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19 in a release sent out Friday.

    The Hawkeyes' season-ending game against Michigan was already canceled amid a COVID-19 outbreak for the Wolverines. 

    It is unclear if Ferentz will coach in Iowa's bowl game. The Big Ten requires a 10-day quarantine period for coaches who test positive, which would keep Ferentz out into the bowl season. Iowa is likely to play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, making Ferentz eligible to return by then.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

