    Rockets' Eric Gordon Praises Christian Wood: He's Similar to Anthony Davis

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 18, 2020
    Alerted 56m ago in the B/R App

    Houston Rockets' Christian Wood shoots during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Houston, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)
    Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

    After missing all three of Houston's previous preseason games with an elbow injury, Christian Wood fianlly made his Rockets debut Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs

    The Rockets crushed the Spurs, 128-106, and it was Wood who led the Rockets to victory. The 6'10" center,  dropped 27 points and added 10 rebounds through 24 minutes. Eric Gordon each played 27 minutes, with Gordon tacking on 23 points and Harden adding 20. 

    Afterwards, Gordon gave some high praise to the 25-year-old.

    "He's similar to like, an Anthony Davis," he said, per ESPN's Tim McMahon, who noted that Gordon was referencing the big's ability to shoot and hold it down above the rim. 

    It's a hefty title to pass on to a young player who hasn't played more than one season with any team, serving in a bench role in Philadelphia, Charlotte, Milwaukee, New Orleans and Detroit, but Gordon would know, considering he played alongside Davis in New Orleans from 2013-16. 

    If Gordon is comparing Wood to a seven-time All-Star, it seems the future is bright for the UNLV product, who arrived in Houston as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Pistons that sent a package including Trevor Ariza to Detroit. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Would 76ers Regret Trading Simmons for Harden?

      With James Harden rumors heating up, @AndrewDBailey breaks down the situation for Philly ➡️

      Would 76ers Regret Trading Simmons for Harden?
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Would 76ers Regret Trading Simmons for Harden?

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Morey Shuts Down Simmons Buzz

      76ers president to Shams after latest report: 'We are not trading Ben Simmons—he is an important part of our future'

      Morey Shuts Down Simmons Buzz
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Morey Shuts Down Simmons Buzz

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Board of Governors Votes to Keep Coach's Challenge

      NBA Board of Governors Votes to Keep Coach's Challenge
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Board of Governors Votes to Keep Coach's Challenge

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: 76ers, Rockets Talked Simmons

      Philly is willing to include Ben Simmons in Harden trade talks, but teams are 'nowhere close to a deal.'

      Update: Daryl Morey says 76ers won't trade Ben Simmons

      Report: 76ers, Rockets Talked Simmons
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: 76ers, Rockets Talked Simmons

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report