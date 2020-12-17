Rockets' Eric Gordon Praises Christian Wood: He's Similar to Anthony Davis

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

After missing all three of Houston's previous preseason games with an elbow injury, Christian Wood fianlly made his Rockets debut Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets crushed the Spurs, 128-106, and it was Wood who led the Rockets to victory. The 6'10" center, dropped 27 points and added 10 rebounds through 24 minutes. Eric Gordon each played 27 minutes, with Gordon tacking on 23 points and Harden adding 20.

Afterwards, Gordon gave some high praise to the 25-year-old.

"He's similar to like, an Anthony Davis," he said, per ESPN's Tim McMahon, who noted that Gordon was referencing the big's ability to shoot and hold it down above the rim.

It's a hefty title to pass on to a young player who hasn't played more than one season with any team, serving in a bench role in Philadelphia, Charlotte, Milwaukee, New Orleans and Detroit, but Gordon would know, considering he played alongside Davis in New Orleans from 2013-16.

If Gordon is comparing Wood to a seven-time All-Star, it seems the future is bright for the UNLV product, who arrived in Houston as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Pistons that sent a package including Trevor Ariza to Detroit.