Report: Giannis Received Texts from Star Players Pitching Him to Leave Bucks

It's no secret that star players in the NBA recruit each other, and that process had reportedly begun with Giannis Antetokounmpo before the reigning two-time MVP decided to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Kevin Arnovitz, Antetokounmpo told Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry during a lunch meeting two days after they left the NBA campus about pitches he was receiving from players on opposing teams:

"They talked about players on other teams—ones Antetokounmpo thought would be right to acquire. And they discussed the other things, such as how Antetokounmpo had begun feeling the early stages of recruiting from other players in the league. At one point, sources said, Antetokounmpo even showed the Bucks' management text messages from stars on rival teams who appeared to be beginning their pitch."

One of the most famous incidents of player-to-player recruitment involved Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Green went on Conan O'Brien's talk show in September 2016 to discuss how aggressively he pursued Durant for the Golden State Warriors (h/t NBC Sports' Dan Feldman):

"I recruited KD really, really hard. And it was like the equivalent of a college coach trying to get a top-five recruit—although I would've broke every NCAA rule there was, because I called him a million times. I text him a million and one times. And I tried to show up wherever he was every chance I got.

"When I found out he was coming, I came back to my senses, and I said, "I wonder if he respects me as a man now, the way I just blew his phone up." He had to have a girlfriend who got on his nerves worse than that before. So, I questioned myself."

Durant played a pivotal role in turning the Warriors into a dynasty with two NBA titles in three Finals appearances in each of his three seasons with the organization.

Antetokounmpo was poised to become the biggest free agent on the market after the 2020-21 season if he didn't sign an extension with the Bucks. He just turned 26 on Dec. 6, has won back-to-back MVP awards and is coming off the greatest season in NBA history by Player Efficiency Rating (31.86), per Basketball-Reference.com.

Instead, the Greek Freak decided to end any speculation about his future on Tuesday by announcing he was signing a five-year extension with the Bucks. That move came after Milwaukee added Jrue Holiday in a trade during the offseason to help the franchise get over the hump after two disappointing playoff losses.

Antetokounmpo's commitment to Milwaukee will keep the franchise competitive in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future. He is still chasing his first championship heading into his seventh season.

The Bucks will tip off the 2020-21 regular season on Dec. 23 against the Boston Celtics.